Nioh 2 guide: 3 easy ways to get more arrows

You’ll get your first bow a few hours into Nioh 2, but you won’t be awash in arrows. Given that a headshot with a bow and arrow can mostly one-shot your enemies, it’s best to find and stockpile ammo for your ranged weapon as soon as you have it.

In this guide, we’ll show you three ways to get more arrows early in Nioh 2.

This is the most reliable method of farming arrows in Nioh 2. Kill an archer, and there’s a high likelihood (but no guarantee) that he’ll drop some arrows.

It’s safe to assume that you’ll be getting a few arrows in return, so feel free to line up a headshot and spare a single arrow to take the archer down quickly. Those archers are very dangerous when they’re sniping you during a fight, so getting them out of the way first will keep you alive longer.

In the early game, there are a couple of archers in the small village just past the second Shrine. Spend a few minutes there taking everyone down and collecting your rewards. And then do it again. And again. And again.

Arrows often hide inside of Nioh 2’s wooden boxes and crates. Break every breakable object that you see, and you’ve got a decent shot of getting strangely scarce arrows as a reward.

You know that archer just over the bridge past the second Shrine in the first level? He’s standing in front of some boxes. Take him down from a distance, and smash the boxes that he was standing in front of, and you might find even more arrows there.

You’ll collect ungodly amounts of loot — armor, weapons, consumables, and at least a handful of confusing items that you’ll probably never touch, let alone use — just by playing Nioh 2. Item proliferation is inevitable.

If you’re like (some of) us, selling things that you don’t fully understand makes you uncomfortable. Believe us: There’s about a 0.000000000000000000000% chance that you’ll wind up selling something amazing and regret it later. Don’t worry so much. Unload all that excess loot that you think you might want to use maybe eventually, and trade it in for arrows arrows that know you will use in a minute.

You can safely sell almost everything that you get. At a Shrine, use the Make Offering menu to sell your items to the Kodama. You’ll get Divine Rice, with which you can purchase items like arrows. Provided they’re available for sale, arrows cost 1 Divine Rice each.