Nioh 2 guide: How to pause

Everything in Nioh 2 feels like it happens fast, and there’s just so much to keep track of. Unlike other similar games, though, Nioh 2 allows you to completely pause the action.

It’s a simple enough thing — just a couple button presses — but it’s also easy to miss (we sure did). In this guide, we’ll tell you how to pause Nioh 2 and what you can (or, more accurately, can’t) do while the game’s paused.

Hitting the trackpad on your PS4 controller brings up your menu. You have a lot of options laid out as tabs across the top of your screen, with everything from your inventory to skills to settings. But the game world around you does not pause while you’re in these menus.

From the top level of the menu — after you hit the trackpad, but before you choose any options — hit the Options button to pause the game.

This freezes everything — the game world and your menus. You can’t change your equipment or change any settings, but you also can’t get killed while you take out the trash.