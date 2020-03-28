Nioh 2 guide: Summoning visitors for multiplayer

Simply put, Nioh 2 is difficult. Happily, you don’t always have to play alone.

Throughout the game, you can call on an AI helper at any of those blue Benevolent Graves. They’re not the brightest, though, so their usefulness is often limited. Actual human players are much more helpful.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the complicated way to play Nioh 2 multiplayer with human allies. There are two sides to playing together — the summoner who uses the Summon Visitor menu at a Shrine, and the summonee who uses the Torii Gate menu from the Starting Point menu of the world map.

To Summon a human Visitor to your game, head to a Shrine. There, choose the Summon Visitor tab.

You’ll have a few options. If you choose Change Settings, you’ll decide on the restrictions to who gets summoned to your side.

The summoner also chooses how many Ochoko Cups to offer — one for each human visitor you’re requesting. After that, wait until your help appears. When they appear, you’ll get a message in the top right of your screen saying “You invoked the Visitor.”

If you want to help someone else, start from the world map. Choose the Starting Point and then Torii Gate. You’ll have two options:

Both of these options at the Torii Gate let you choose from various rules and filters that control who you get paired with, just like the options when you offer cups at a Shrine.

You’ll only be able to play Expeditions or Random Encounters for missions you’ve already completed.