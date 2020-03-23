Nioh 2 guide: Understanding your HUD

Nioh 2 is never shy about presenting you with information. It’s not always great at explaining that information, though. Your HUD, for example, can quickly become an overwhelming flood of stimuli.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you see on your HUD, with quick explanations of what each gauge and icon represents.

We’ve divided your HUD into nine areas. Some of this information is contextual and won’t always be visible — for example, if you don’t have a Visitor summoned, you won’t see a health bar.

We’ve labeled the parts of your HUD above. Starting in the top left and going counter-clockwise, let’s break down each section.

Statuses

Visitor

Notifications

Item shortcuts

Skill points

Gold and Amrita

Stance

Weapons

Minimap

There is a lot going on in the upper left of your HUD. We’ve zoomed in and labeled them all in the image below.

On the left, you’ll have hexagonal icons representing your Yokai Abilities (from the Soul Cores you have attuned to your Guardian Spirit). The tiny number next to the icon is how much Anima each Yokai Ability costs, which is also shown on the bottom right as purple rectangles. On the bottom left of each icon, there are slashes indicating how many times you can use that ability before your Anima runs out.

Next to that is a circular icon representing your Guardian Spirit. The yellow ring around the icon and the number in the top right represent a percentage that fills as you land melee attacks. When the number reaches 100(%) and the yellow ring is closed, you can perform a Yokai Shift. After a Yokai Shift, there is a cooldown timer that fills counterclockwise around the Guardian Spirit icon. After that cooldown, you can start filling the ring and percentage again.

The symbol to the lower left of your Guardian Spirit icon represents your Guardian Spirit Type: Brute (red), Feral (blue), or Phantom (purple). The Type determines how you’ll appear and your abilities in when you Yokai Shift.

The three long gauges are your Life (blue, top), Ki (green, middle), and Anima (purple, bottom).

Below the three bars is an area for effects. Effects are temporary beneficial buffs (in blue), like healing or attack modifiers, and detrimental debuffs (in red), like being on fire. Each of the badges that appear here are timers that will drain until the effect is no longer active.

When you Request Assistance from a blue Benevolent Grave with Ochoko Cups, you’ll see your Visitor’s health bar here.

You’ll get a scrolling list of notifications here with items you pick up or objectives you complete.

In your Items menu, you can assign the items to shortcuts on the D-pad. There are two sets of four shortcuts each. During gameplay, hold down R1 and hit left or right on the D-pad to switch between the sets.

Any time you have unspent Skill Points, they’ll appear here. You’ll have an icon for each type of Skill Point you have, like Shiftling, Tonfa, or Samurai.

These are what they say on the tin. You’ll need gold for equipment and upgrades at the Blacksmith, and you’ll use Amrita for levelling up.

This is a quick reference to show what stance — High Stance (Triangle), Mid Stance (Square), or Low Stance (X) — you’re currently in. If you hold down R1 to change your stance, you’ll get button overlays as a hint.

Generally speaking, High Stance is good for powerful attacks, Low Stance is good for dodging and blocking, and Mid Stance is a blend of both.

Above your stance indicator, you’ll see icons for the melee and ranged weapons you have equipped. You can equip up to two of each, and cycle between them by holding down R1 and hitting down for melee or up for ranged.

In the upper right, you’ll find your minimap. It’s not, strictly speaking, a map, and you won’t see paths or terrain on it. You will, however, see dots showing the direction of your objectives or nearby enemies.