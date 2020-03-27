Nioh 2 Shrine menus guide

Like most parts of Nioh 2, you have a lot of choices and menus (within menus) when you visit a Shrine. There are a few things that happen automatically when you Pray at a Shrine: your health is restored, your consumables are replenished from your storehouse, and any Soul Cores you picked up are Purified.

But you have eight other options at Shrines, displayed as a ring of tags. In this guide, we’ll talk about all eight options at Nioh 2’s Shrines.

Manage Soul Cores is where you’ll, unsurprisingly, manage your Soul Cores. For all of the details, read our extensive Nioh 2 Soul Cores guide. You have three options in the Manage Soul Cores menu:

This is where you’ll change the Guardian Spirit you have Imbued (if you have multiple to choose from). You’ll also see each Guardian Spirit’s stats and Protections.

If you’ve recently died (and, let’s face it, you probably have), and your Guardian Spirit is waiting for you where you fell, this option will become Call Back. This will recall your Guardian Spirit to you but sacrifice any Amrita you gathered.

As you probably suspect, this is where you’ll Level Up your character’s abilities. You’ll need Amrita to level up, and the amount you’ll need increases with every level.

There are three options under this menu.

Boons is a pretty simple option that checks for any available DLC.

Summon Visitor lets you offer Ochoko Cups and invite another player into your game for help. This is different from the blue Benevolent Graves — those summon an AI version of players who have dropped Righteous Jasper.

You’ll have options here to determine if you’re summoning a random player, someone who knows your Secret Word, or someone on your Friends list. Based on our testing, to join your game, the person you’re summoning must be looking at the same area of the map you’re in.

The eighth option at a Shrine hasn’t unlocked for us yet. If it’s anything like the first Nioh, this won’t unlock until you complete your first playthrough.