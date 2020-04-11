Nioh 2 Update Addresses Yokai Abilities And More, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Team Ninja has dropped a new update for the PS4 samurai Soul-like Nioh 2 that “primarily focuse[s] on Yokai abilities.” We’ve compiled the full patch notes below.

The update makes a number of adjustments to Nioh 2’s various Soul Cores. Many of these tweaks make the Yokai abilities easier to execute, cause them to do more damage and produce more hits, decrease startup and recovery time, increase drop rates, and more. Team Ninja said these alterations should provide “a more balanced and well-rounded experience for the player.”

In addition to adjusting the Yokai abilities, Team Ninja also tweaked some of Nioh 2’s mechanics to make them a little more forgiving. These include increasing the success window of the Ki Pulse, adjusting a bunch of different weapon skills, fixing a host of issues related to Yokai Shift and the Blacksmith, and more.

Elsewhere in the patch, Team Ninja addressed a variety of bugs that continue to plague Nioh 2. Weapons such as hatchets should gain element buffs, the Ki Pulse should trigger after activating certain skills, various “minor bugs” should be ironed out, and much more.

We awarded the game an 8/10 in our Nioh 2 review, saying, “Though it sometimes feels like a curse as you play, it is a testament that Nioh 2 successfully grabs and holds your complete attention so close for so long.”

Adjustments focused mainly on abilities that felt underpowered and/or ineffective in order to achieve a more balanced and well-rounded experience for the player.