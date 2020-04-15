Nissan will manufacture up to 180 daily respirators in Barcelona to make up for the lack of equipment around the world

The Nissan plant in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone will begin manufacturing a respirator, called Q-Vent, with a capacity of 180 units a day, and which has a design designed to contribute to supplying emerging countries, for its use in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) with the aim of alleviating the lack of equipment worldwide.

The respirator has been developed by the company QEV Technologies, the Research Institute of the Hospital de Sant Pau – IIB Sant Pau, Eurecat and Nissan and has already been authorized by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) to be used in research clinic, the car company has reported in a statement.

It has been tested at the facilities of the Research Institute of the Hospital de Sant Pau – IIB Sant Pau (Barcelona) with “excellent results” and the first 20 units will be donated to CatSalut, in order to continue contributing to the contribution of resources to the ICUs of Catalonia and the development of the ongoing clinical study to optimize the team.

Q-Vent is a portable device of 22 kilograms that automates a resuscitation device that manually assists the patient’s breathing and is “easy to use, but robust and reliable at the same time” to make up for the lack of conventional automatic respirators in the situation of emergency generated by the new coronavirus worldwide. It allows to control the values ​​of frequency, pressure and volume of oxygen provided to the patient and includes a security system with audible alarms and an internal auxiliary battery that, in the event of a power failure, gives it an autonomy of at least 36 minutes.

The Q-Vent has Open Source ‘Covid Patient Tracker’ software that allows an unlimited number of ventilators to be monitored and controlled in real time from the same computer, reducing the time required for medical supervision.

The CEO of QEV Technologies, Miguel Valldecabres, explained that they took on the challenge of developing a low-cost portable system that could reach everyone, especially those emerging countries where the coronavirus “was going to cause great damage and to which most patients were not going to have access to the respirators. ”

The scientific coordinator of the project and doctor of the Arrhythmia Unit of the Hospital de Sant Pau, Dr. José M. Guerra, has indicated that from the hospital center they support this initiative so that this respirator «is useful in ICUs anywhere in the world ». .