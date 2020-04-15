Nitrogen dioxide air pollution in Germany drops dramatically

In order to obtain purposeful values, one has to observe the nitrogen dioxide contamination over a number of days, since these also rely on the climate. The temperature affects exactly how swiftly the gas in the air breaks down. Solid wind also carries it away as well as weakens it. “A snapshot in a day is for that reason not extremely purposeful. However if you summarize the information for a duration of ten cloud-free days, that’s a great contrast value, “stated Aschbacher. Since nitrogen dioxide just has a short life-span of a few hours, it is additionally relatively simple to assign to a source.