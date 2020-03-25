No connections at all

So ps4 worked fine last nite. Shut off normal. All day it was off. Came home and went to turn it on and controller just flashed white. Plugged it into console, one orange light and nothing. Tried 4 different cords and got it to work on the original cord. Started watching a show and controller shut off. Show suddenly disconnected and controller just flashed white when i turned it on.

Mind u it has a full battery. Tried to resync and one orange flash. Went o store bought a new ps4 dualshock charger and went to my friends and borrowed a brand new controller. Came back home and still just an orange light. Finally i unplugged ps4 while it was on and then let it do the system check. Both controller automatically sync with their cords and worked. Until they shut off. Then repeat last few steps and same thing.

So now i have done the reset controller [little button], new cable, fully charged controller, forgotten the device and attempted resync, plugged into pc and checked that drivers were up to date, unplugged ps4 for an hour and tried again, unplugged router then unplugged ps4 and plugged back in after ps4 was on (and every combination thereof) shut off with controller plugged in and turned back on, chanhed settings to read thru cord instead of bluetooth while plugged in. All with no luck.

So now i am using a mouse and keyboard, and discovering it wont connect to internet, or even find a network. Ive tried manually entering the info and it just says checking environment? I let it try for probably 5-7mins before i held down the power button and shut it off because it wouldnt let me cancel it.

So in summary plz help, my white ps4 slim will not connect to anything bluetooth or wifi, and wont sync the controllers

Plz help. Any insight would b amazing