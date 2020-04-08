No Man’s Sky Gets Exosuits In Large, Free Exo Mech Update

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ ambitious space exploration game, has received another free update today that adds a hulking exosuit into the mix. The Exo Mech update is out now for all players.

The Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid headlines today’s large content update, letting you explore planets faster and gather resources from afar with its mounted mining beam. The suit also protects you from environmental hazards, letting you explore planets with atmospheres you’d struggle to grapple with previously. You can pick up plans for the Minotaur Geobay at the Construction Research Station aboard the Space Anomaly.

The exosuit will also have its own set of upgrades and technologies that you can research and complete over time. These join changes introduced for other exocrafts in the game already. By default, exocrafts will no longer grant you immunity to planetary hazards. Instead you’ll see your suit’s hazard protection drain to protect you, granted at a slower rate than if you were on foot.

The update includes several quality-of-life upgrades too, specifically to base building. Console players can now toggle settings letting you increase the size of your crafted sub-stations, although Hello Games warns this could affect performance. There’s also a new item that will let you hide power lines outside of build mode, giving your creations a much cleaner look. Visuals have also been updated across the board, including new detailed cockpit views for VR players on PC and PSVR.

The update is out right now and is free for all No Man’s Sky players. It’s out on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can read the patch notes in full below: