No Man’s Sky players are filling planets up with tiny homes

“Tiny homes” became such a huge community within The Sims 4 that Maxis turned the trend of building small residences into an official add-on. Now our favorite dystopian pastime of making the most with fewest resources possible has expanded into space.

In early March, Galactic Hub leader @Galactic_Geo — who oversees the player-created collective within the procedurally generated game — challenged members to fill a colony up with micro builds. Bases within the colony must expand to 2x2x2 cuboid rooms without any added interior space. Everything else was up to the players.

In the following days, No Man’s Sky explorers have terraformed all sorts of creative builds within the specified limitations. Actually, the idea proved popular enough that the Alliance of Galactic Travelers, another player collective within No Man’s Sky, now also has its own micro colony planet.

Zaz Ariins of the AGT was kind enough to share pictures of bases from both planets with Polygon, where you’ll note the vast diversity of builds that are now possible within No Man’s Sky.

One player, for example, built an Albert Einstein face on a micro build that is visible from space.

My contribution to the #GalacticHub Micro-Colony. #NoMansSky #Euclid #NormalMode #PS4 pic.twitter.com/nv7ID4Ijvy

Here are some of the best tiny homes you can find in No Man’s Sky so far.

It’s a start….

Adding to the @NMSGalacticHub Micro Colony. pic.twitter.com/jOuH6oBlZh

Minima Lighthouse – u/dudeberg’s second addition to the AGT Micro Colony. pic.twitter.com/Z4YwNLy5oG

Nip Cubed, my build in the Galactic Hub’s Micro-Colony. pic.twitter.com/BZOaQwwgOd

For once I’m not building anything large or complicated, something different this time, in size and in style.

My new mini build in the AGT Minima Micro colony.

Size isn’t everything! #NoMansSky pic.twitter.com/e2GE8KBrFA

My #NoMansSky @NMSGalacticHub micro colony contribution – decided to take a different approach! PS4 @NoMansSky @hellogames pic.twitter.com/oElHgWpohN