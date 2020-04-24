No Man’s Sky To Get “Ambitious Additions” In 2020, Hello Games Says

18 SHARES Share Tweet

No Man’s Sky has been receiving numerous free content updates over the past few months, adding features like living ships, colossal exo mechs, and even a full audio creation suite to the space-explorer.

Developer Hello Games is continuing to tinker with its large procedurally-generated game, saying in its latest development update that it’s happy with the amount of content it has pushed out in the last five months. “Beginning with Synthesis, we planned to release more regularly, and it’s encouraging to look back on how this has unfolded so far,” reads the post, before detailing what features players look forward to in the coming weeks.

First up, players can obtain a new version of the standard Exosuit Backpack, with a new visual update that harkens back to some of the earliest weeks in No Man’s Sky. Additionally, the Blistering Mushroom, Watchful Protrusion, and Tentacle Spire toxic plants are now purchasable at the Quiksilver Bot’s shop, which you can use to spruce up your habitable bases and living spaces.

You can also look forward to new weekend missions, with the post suggesting that players talk to Iteration: Ariadne aboard the Space Anomaly this weekend to find out more. There’s more reality breaching hijinks across the galaxy that needs sorting out.

As for the future, Hello Games mentions that the team is settled into its new remote working environment, and that players can expect more “ambitious additions to the universe” in the coming months. Hello Games is also working on a new smaller narrative adventure game called The Last Campfire, which launches later in 2020.