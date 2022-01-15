‘No one is immune to cyber attacks,’ says one expert. Here’s how to create a secure online password that you’ll remember.

‘No one is safe from cyber attacks,’ says one expert. Here’s how to create a secure online password you’ll remember.

‘111111’ and ‘123456’ were among the most popular online passwords last year, and some banks even let customers use their own names.

The existence of World Password Day may be the best indicator of the level of vigilance required to live in the modern world.

It’s worth noting even if Hallmark hasn’t yet produced cards for the annual event in May.

The more time we spend online, the more we must work to protect our personal information.

In a nutshell, we need stronger passwords.

This week, the issue resurfaced in the news when consumer group Which? released some alarming findings from a recent survey.

Banking fraud cases increased by 97 percent in the first half of 2021, according to the report.

And, according to the study, high-street banks should bear at least some of the blame, as far too many of them lacked adequate security protection.

Customers at six banks were even allowed to choose passwords that included their own names.

For 15 of the largest current accounts, the study looked into online and mobile app security.

According to Which?, Metro Bank had the least secure online banking, followed by Virgin Money and TSB, with HSBC being the safest.

But, just as our banks need to be more aware of this clear and present danger, we, as individuals, do as well.

However, when it comes to creating passwords, most of us don’t give it much thought.

We usually only have one and use it frequently.

When con artists discover it, abracadabra: they have the keys to our kingdoms.

According to internet security firm SplashData, the most popular passwords in 2021 were “111111” and “123456,” with “123456789” proving a popular option for those who wanted to make things more difficult.

“Password” and “qwerty” were both popular choices.

Bobby Seagull, the maths teacher who rose to fame on University Challenge in 2017, has long been fascinated by the challenge of devising secure yet easy-to-remember passwords.

“It’s assumed that people haven’t made their passwords more difficult in response to increased hacker activity,” he tells me.

However, part of the reason for the massive increase in banking fraud.

