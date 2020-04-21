No Time To Die Director Pitched A Very Different Idea For The New Bond Movie

No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga has shared one of his early ideas for the new Bond movie, and it’s really out-there. The director told Interview Magazine that he envisioned an idea where the whole story actually takes place in James Bond’s mind.

“I swear to god, I had an idea that this movie could all be taking place inside the villain’s lair from the last film,” Fukunaga said. “There’s this scene where a needle goes into James Bond’s head, which is supposed to make him forget everything, and then he miraculously escapes by a watch bomb. And then he and Léa blow up the place, and go on to save the day. I was like, ‘What if everything up until the end of act two is all inside his head?'”

That’s all Fukunaga had to say about it, so we don’t know if the producers vetoed the idea or if he wanted to pursue a different angle on his own, or something else entirely.

Fukunaga co-wrote the script for No Time To Die with Bond series writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, while Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recruited by Daniel Craig to help out with the script as well. From what we’ve seen so far, the story in No Time To Die will begin with 007 out of service before he’s roped back in by his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Bond then sets out to track down a new enemy played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

No Time To Die was originally expected to come to theatres in April before Sony delayed the film to November due to concerns around COVID-19. For lots more, check out GameSpot’s rundown of everything we know about No Time To Die.