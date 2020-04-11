Noise-Canceling Headphones Deal: Save big on the Sennheiser PXC 550-II

With many of us working from home, being able to filter out all that background noise is a priority. That’s why we’ve spent a lot of time these past few weeks searching for great headphone deals with excellent noise-canceling capabilities. Here’s one deal we know audio lovers will jump at: The latest Sennheiser PXC 550-II (not to be confused with the run-of-the-mill Sennheiser PXC 550) are on sale right now for only $280 down a massive $70 from the usual $350.

The original PXC-550 performed quite well with the sound quality that you’d expect from a pair of Sennheisers — arguably as good as top-end Boses — but the noise cancellation was not nearly as good. Sennheiser has addressed that with the PXC 550-II. The noise cancellation is more on par with its competitors, and includes an additional feature that is sure to please.

Called “adaptive noise cancellation,” the PXC 550-II automatically adjusts the amount of noise cancellation to ensure a distraction-free listening experience. Combined with improved battery life over the previous generation (now 30 hours), and a one-touch virtual assistant button, which calls up Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa at the touch of a button, this makes these headphones highly attractive.

Fold up the PXC 550-II’s, and the music automatically stops, and the headphones shut off. Unfold them and place them on your head, and the headset turns on and automatically connects to your phone, making them super easy to use.

Buyers report superb call quality thanks to a microphone array with ANC technology, making your voice sound crystal clear, and you can control many of the functions of your headphones through the Sennheiser Smart Control App. With selectable sound modes, you can tailor the sound experience to what you’re listening to (or watching), whether that be music, news, podcasts, or film.

Given how new these headphones are and the size of the discount (the cheapest so far we’ve seen anywhere), we don’t expect this deal to last very long. So if you’re in the market to buy a pair of high-performance noise-canceling headphones, Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II headphones should be high on your list, for sure.