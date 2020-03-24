Nokia 5.3 brings the circle at a much lower cost

The Nokia 5.3 was revealed today at the same time as the Nokia 8.3 5G. The 8.3 is a larger smartphone for a significantly larger price, while the Nokia 5.3 looks a whole lot like the larger device, but costs less. The big differences are there – the display is smaller, there are fewer pixels in the display, the display has a water drop notch instead of a punch hole notch, but the back looks very similar. Does that mean that the Nokia 5.3 is a shocking sort of deal?

The Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55-inch display with a water drop notch and a tiny bit of a chin. This device has HD+ pixel density – that’s not particularly dense. That’s what you might remember as 720p – but a bit more since it’s taller than a standard 720p. This device has a 20:9 aspect ratio – that’s tall.

The good news on the low pixel density on the display is that, combined with a 4000mAh battery, you’re going to have a LOT of battery life. The charging speed isn’t anything special at 5V/2A, but again – that battery is big for this display.

The back-facing cameras aren’t as spectacular as those presented on the Nokia 8.3 5G, but they’re still going to produce some results at least as good, if not far better than those of other devices in this price range. They consist of 13 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP depth sensor + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP Macro on the back, and there’s an 8MP f/2.0 camera up front.

You’ll be able to purchase the Nokia 5.3 in three colors: Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal. The’ll all roll with Android 10, and “up to 3 years of software updates.” We’ll have to investigate a bit more before we’re entirely solid on what “up to” entails.

The Nokia 5.3 will be available starting in April of 2020. The 5GB RAM and 64GB internal storage size edition will cost approximately 189 Euro. It’s not yet been announced if this device will be available to the general public in the USA.