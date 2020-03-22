Nordstrom drops price of Bose Noise-Canceling 700 over-ear headphones by $100

With the kids home from school for the next several weeks at a minimum, working from home is going to be a challenge. They’ll be noisy and no doubt distracting. Among the many home office deals we’re spotting this week are some great headphone deals, including one on the Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones from Nordstrom.

Normally a $399 pair of headphones, Nordstrom is selling the 700s for just $299 which is a 25% savings and the lowest price we’ve seen yet by at least $50. We just recently named these headphones the best noise-canceling headphones for work, and our home theater expert Caleb Denison praised the Bose Noise Canceling 700s in his review, saying they beat out his former Bose favorite, the QC 35 IIs.

There are just so many good things to say about the Bose Noise Canceling 700. As the new flagship headphones of the Bose line, the sound quality is on par with the OC 35 II, which have not only received high marks from us but other outlets as well — as well as buyers themselves.

Bose 700 provide excellent noise cancellation in noisy environments, whether on a plane or from working from home where it’s likely there will be quite a bit of background noise, whether it’s the kids or the usual hustle and bustle of home. One area where we’re impressed is the improved microphone noise-canceling, which makes some of the quietest, truest voice calls of any noise-canceling headphone on the market today.

The design of Bose 700 is a bit different from Bose’s headphones of the past, with the earcups being mounted directly to the headband versus the yolk like the previous model. While you’ll lose some adjustability, you’ll be able to fold them much flatter within their case and they take up less space overall.

We think the Bose 700s have better sound quality than the QC 35 IIs when it comes to watching videos, although perhaps with a tendency to overemphasize high frequencies. If you’re more of a music aficionado, while the Bose 700s will perform well, we think the Sony WH-1000xM3’s might be a better option there — you can pick those up for $278 on Amazon for a limited time.

The Bose 700s have a companion app that offers granular control of various features (such as noise-canceling levels and so forth). However, practically all these adjustments are possible through a combination of touches and buttons on the earcups.

With such a dramatic cut in price — far beyond what others have offered — we strongly recommend that you take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. Nordstrom hasn’t shared with us when this deal will end, so it could disappear at any time.