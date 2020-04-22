NordVPN becomes the first VPN to integrate WireGuard on all platforms

NordVPN users can start using the WireGuard VPN tunneling protocol on all platforms starting today.

If you’re using a VPN to protect your privacy while browsing, there’s a good chance that your VPN provider is using either OpenVPN or IPSec to create a secure tunnel. These two protocols have been a mainstay for a while now, but they have their drawbacks, particularly when it comes to end-to-end encryption.

Over the last 12 months, WireGuard has emerged as an alternative to the OpenVPN standard. WireGuard offers clear advantages when it comes to speed and is better at maintaining a connection — even on mobile — and as a result it has gained momentum. Essentially, think of WireGuard as the leaner and more secure alternative to OpenVPN and IPSec. WireGuard hit v1 earlier this year for Linux-based builds, and it’s now gaining mainstream adoption by way of NordVPN.

Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around for its feature-list and speed, and the service is now offering its users the ability to switch to the WireGuard protocol on all platforms. NordVPN started integrating WireGuard on Linux last year via a new feature called NordLynx, and starting today the protocol is available on all platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. What this means is that if you’re a NordVPN user, you will be able to switch to WireGuard regardless of whatever platform you’re using.

While that’s a welcome move, there’s more to the story. Because WireGuard cannot dynamically assign IP addresses to all devices connected to a server, NordVPN is relying on a double NAT (Network Address Translation) system as a workaround.