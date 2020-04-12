NordVPN launches its Easter offers: up to 12 months free

NordVPN has just launched an attractive offer on its three-year subscription. By subscribing, NordVPN gives the possibility – after a draw – to win a subscription extension between 1 month and 1 year.

If you already think you’ve taken a tour of Netflix or your favorite SVOD platforms, it’s time to take a VPN. The essential NordVPN has just launched its Easter offer, with a few surprises on the program.

In short

Compatible with 6 devices simultaneously

Very fast speeds, regardless of the server

Among the best geoblocks around the market

For any subscription to his three-year subscription at 3.10 euros per month, you will have a chance to receive a subscription surplus of 1 month or 1 year. This is a draw – in any case a winner – where you will then receive an email telling you how much you have won.



NordVPN’s offer is particularly interesting if you are looking for a functional and efficient VPN. It gives access to nearly 5,800 servers in 60 countries around the world, with always fast speeds – depending on your basic connection – and regardless of the server where you connect.

It also gives the possibility of enjoying the service on 6 different devices at the same time. Therefore, the NordVPN application is compatible with many supports, from PC to Mac and Linux, to smartphones and tablets on Android and iOS, but also smart TVs (Android TV or Fire TV Stick, for example ).



But what is a VPN for?

A VPN has many advantages today. The first and most important is undoubtedly the circumvention of geoblocks. Concretely, by connecting to an American server of NordVPN, you modify your geolocation in a virtual way. This allows Netflix to believe that you are on American territory and therefore to take advantage of its American catalog, which is much richer in series and films than the French catalog.







By connecting to servers located in specific countries, you therefore have access to more local content: the channels and replay content of the BBC when you connect to an English server, or the entire BattleStar Galactica series. on the SyFy site (currently open access, but reserved only for Americans) with an American server.

Finally, a VPN also protects your Internet connection by making it unreadable. By connecting to a NordVPN server, you encrypt your Internet connection. Neither your ISP, nor any hacker or state authority can know which site you are viewing or which file you are downloading while spying on your connection.

How to use a VPN?

You don’t have to be an engineer to know how to use NordVPN. This is one of the greatest strengths of this brand of VPN: its application is very simple to understand and to handle. Whether on a computer, smartphone or Android TV, to connect to a server, just click on a country displayed on the world map and then click on the connect button.







From this moment, your connection will be encrypted and your IP address will be relocated to the chosen country. If in doubt, just perform an IP address test.

NordVPN, a safe bet in the VPN world

If you are looking for a good VPN, NordVPN is a safe bet in the sector. As we said in our VPN comparator, it is currently one of the best value for money in the industry. Its servers are excellent, its application is easy to use and the company undertakes never to keep the data of its users.



