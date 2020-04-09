NordVPN price: Best deals, discounts & how to try it free

With nearly 5,900 servers spread across 59 different countries, there’s a lot to like about NordVPN. It’s one of the best options out there for unblocking Netflix in various regions, and has great security features.

There is no shortage of great VPN providers out there, and NordVPN happens to be among the best. Normally when something is at the top of its class that means it costs more, but that doesn’t have to be the case here. You can actually get some pretty great deals and discounts on NordVPNs service without trying too hard.

With NordVPN, the longer you prepay for the service, the better the deal becomes. Right now, the smartest option is the company’s 3-year plan which costs a total of $125.64 up front, which ends up being just $3.49 per month. For a limited time, NordVPN is also offering those who sign up for the 3-year plan either an extra month or year of service. When you factor that into the price, it makes it cost even less each month.

When looking at VPNs, security is always at the front of our focus as we test them. We have a full NordVPN review that breaks down all of the key parts, but as a whole the service offers fast speeds, reliable connections, and works on almost every device out there.

NordVPN is a feature-rich VPN service that’s great for Netflix unblocking, double layer security and plenty of app support. Sign up today and see for yourself!

How much does NordVPN cost?

Pricing varies depending on how long you commit to using NordVPN. For a month-to-month option you’ll pay $11.95 monthly, but if you prepay for three years that cost drops to just $3.49 per month.

For a single year of NordVPN you pay $83.88, but you can add a second year for under $40 more, and upgrade to three years for about $50 more than the one-year plan.

1 Month NordVPN price: $11.95

1 Year NordVPN price: $83.88

2 Year NordVPN price: $119.76

3 Year NordVPN price: $125.64

When you consider the minor differences in cost between the plans, it becomes very obvious that the 3-year plan is absolutely the best one to go with. Some other services like ExpressVPN are priced at $6.67 per month for a one-year commitment, so it’s easy to see the value that NordVPN is offering here.

NordVPN free trial: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN doesn’t technically offer a ‘free trial’, but the VPN provider does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee when you opt for its 3-year package. If you sign up for the longer-term commitment and happen to not enjoy the experience it provides, you can contact NordVPN for a full refund of your money.

Be sure you keep track of when you sign up so that you’ll know how long you have to take advantage of the 30-day guarantee, because after that NordVPN won’t refund the money.

Is NordVPN a good provider?

Everyone will have a different opinion when it comes to top VPN providers, but NordVPN is one of our favorites. We concluded our review by giving it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, which is one of the best we’ve dished out. The company offers great customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Should you run into any issues with getting things started or set up, you can easily reach out and get things squared away.

Feature-wise NordVPN falls pretty much directly in line with most of the competition, but it does excel in some areas that others aren’t as great in. Through our testing we’ve found that NordVPN offers faster connection speeds for locations that are further away from you, but local connections may not be as fast on NordVPN as some others like ExpressVPN.

NordVPN makes it easy to unblock Netflix geo-restrictions, so if you’re looking to stream stuff that may not be available locally this is a great VPN to pick. There are apps for nearly every major platform out there, and you can get set up on them all quite easily. You can use it on up to six devices at the same time.

How does NordVPN pricing compare to the competition?

NordVPN pricing actually falls pretty much in the center when you compare it to the competition. If you sign up for just a single month, the pricing is actually more than many other providers, but if you sign up for the three-year term it drops down to just $3.49 per month. At this cost, it’s much lower than some others like ExpressVPN but not quite as affordable as Surfshark which comes in at under $2 per month.

As long as you are wiling to sign up for a longer commitment, NordVPN is a very affordable option that you should give some serious consideration to.