Not even officially announced, the new OnePlus 8 range is already on sale [Updated]

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro aren’t meant to make their public debut until later today, but that hasn’t stopped some retailers already putting the hotly-anticipated Android smartphones on sale. OnePlus’ 2020 flagships, the two new handsets have been the subject of numerous leaks over the past months, though we expected to at least have to wait until their official announcement before we could add them to a shopping cart.

Turns out, that patience isn’t really necessary. UK retailer John Lewis has already listed the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 on its online store, users on Twitter spotted, complete with UK pricing for the smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 will start out at £599 ($780) in Onyx Black, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you want its higher-spec configuration, you’ll be able to get a 12GB RAM, 256GB storage OnePlus 8 for £699 ($910) in Glacial Green. Both have a 6.55-inch display running at FHD+ resolution, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the back there’s a 48-megapixel triple camera system, the listing confirms, while a 16-megapixel front camera pokes through the AMOLED display’s punch-hole. There’s a fingerprint sensor, 5G support, and OnePlus’ Warp Charge wired fast-charging system, though no Qi wireless charging according to the retailer’s spec sheet.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, that will start at £799 ($1,040) in the UK for an 8GB RAM / 128GB storage model in Onyx Black. A OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, in Glacial Green, will be £899 ($1,170). Both have a larger, 6.78-inch display.

In addition to being bigger, the QHD+ resolution display supports a faster 120Hz refresh rate. You still get 5G and Warp Charge, together with a 4,510 mAh battery. The Pro model also throws in Qi wireless charging support, which OnePlus is finally embracing. Both phones use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and run Android 10.

It’s worth noting that direct conversions from UK to US pricing – as we’ve done above – don’t always tell the full story. Not least of that is the fact that UK prices include sales tax baked in. As such, we’re expecting US list pricing to be lower than these direct conversions would indicate.

Still, we won’t have long to find out the full truth. OnePlus plans to give the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro their official reveal at 11am EST today, April 14. We’ll have all the news for you then.

Update: Looks like someone at John Lewis realized their mistake. While the OnePlus 8 still shows up in store searches at this point, the individual product pages have been pulled.