Now is the best time to consume everything nominated for sci-fi’s biggest award

We’re all looking for meaningful distraction at the moment, right? Here’s a tip: A great way to get a nutritious dose of escapism is to read the Hugo nominees.

Every year, the Hugo awards present a slate of the best of the best of science fiction in prose, comics, and film, and that’s reason enough to make a reading and watching list out of them. But 2020’s Worldcon convention, which hosts the Hugo awards, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for folks who would normally never be able to attend.

Wordcon has been an all-volunteer run sci-fi convention since 1939, and it is hosted in a different international location every year, chosen democratically by Worldcon attendees. It took years for the volunteers behind this year’s convention to gain enough support to bring Worldcon to Wellington, New Zealand. Unfortunately, after all that work, organizers have announced that the July 29 convention will shift to a “virtual con” due to coronavirus restrictions.

Worldcon’s globe hopping habits make it tricky to become a regular visitor, but New Zealand’s loss is the gain of every sci-fi fan who couldn’t afford to travel there. In 2020, you’ll be able to enjoy all that Worldcon has to offer from the comfort of your home, no plane ticket or hotel fees required. All you’ll need to buy is a Worldcon membership.

Yes, you.

Anyone with a WorldCon membership can vote in the Hugos, whether you’re George R.R. Martin or just a fan — and George R.R. Martin has to purchase his membership every year just like everybody else. This year, you can grab a supporting membership for $75 New Zealand dollars (about $45.12 in US dollars), or an “attending” membership for $450 NZ ($270.71 US). (ConZealand staff are currently figuring out exactly what shifting to virtual will mean for the convention, so it’s possible these numbers may change.)

For less than $100, you can help decide who gets the biggest prize in science fiction and fantasy in 2020 — so you should probably get reading. Here are the nominated works in this year’s Hugos. They’re all works published in 2019, and many are available on streaming services, Comixology, ebook vendors, and even your local library’s digital offerings (and, in the case of short stories, often free online).

You can read the full list of nominees, including best editors, fanzines, artists, and all, at Tor.com.

