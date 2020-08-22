Now is the perfect time to buy a Microsoft Surface Go 2 — here’s why

Heading back to school soon and want a new and super portable system to take with you? Right now, Best Buy has cut the price on the Microsoft Surface Go 2, bringing it down to $550 and saving you $80. It’s one of the many great back-to-school deals we’re curating for you at the moment.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a suitably competent tablet for all your studying needs. It offers an Intel Core M processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage. Its 10.5-inch touchscreen means you can easily see what’s going on at all times with the added practicality of being able to touch the screen to do whatever you need to do. That’s a useful system for whether you’re browsing the internet, managing emails, or simply relaxing and watching your favorite streaming service.

For those times when you need a more traditional laptop experience, you can simply switch to laptop mode with a Type Cover that adds a keyboard to the device. It’s super practical in that way, meaning you get the best of both worlds. Without the Type Cover, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 only weighs 1.2 pounds, too, making it easy to toss into your bag and take between classes, or simply find space to store it in your dorm room.

With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you won’t need to worry about recharging it often throughout the day either. Even better, when you do charge it, it can go from empty to 80% in less than 1.5 hours thanks to its super speedy USB-C port.

Offering you the capability to take notes directly on screen, along with the ability to add a Type Cover for more detailed writing, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is an ideal tool for any student. Its high-quality screen even means it’s ideal for Netflix binge-watching sessions, too.

Ordinarily priced at $630, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is down to just $550 as part of Best Buy’s back-to-school sale. We can’t see this offer staying for long so if you’re in the market for a new touchscreen-based device, you want to hop on this offer as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. It’s a great deal.