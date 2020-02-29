Nuevo León for the emancipation of Cupra

Cupra wants to grow up. The sports brand of Seat has set itself the goal of reaching one billion billing by 2020, which will represent about 10% of the total sales of the Spanish car. This objective is based on the launch of a product offensive that has its first milestone in the Cupra León and will continue in the second half of the year with the Formentor, which would be seen for the first time in the Geneva motor show, now canceled.

The new Cupra León aims to outperform the previous version, from which they were placed

Up to 44,000 cars in its life cycle (10% of the total “lions” sold by Seat).

The new Cupra model is presented in two body versions (5 doors and Sportsrouter) and is offered with 2.0 TSI petrol engines that grant powers of 245 hp, 300 hp and 310 hp (the latter only for the Sportsrouter): all associated to a seven-link double clutch DSG gearbox with electronic connection.

Specifically, in the most powerful version of 310 hp, Cupra shows all its fierceness with an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h below five seconds and a maximum speed of 250 km / h electronically limited.

As a novelty, a high-performance plug-in hybrid version is also able to yield 245 hp, with a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and 60 km autonomy in one hundred percent electric mode. The sports vocation of Cupra is also shown in details such as the progressive steering system and the adaptive chassis control system, which allows maneuvering more easily, making more precise turns even in the most demanding roads and adjusting the configuration to each driving style .

As for the exterior appearance, and following the evolution of Seat Leon, Cupra returns to show his sports spirit with details such as the matte finish. .