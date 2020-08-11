Nvidia announces GeForce event for September 1st with RTX 3080 rumors abound

Nvidia started teasing a big GeForce GPU announcement yesterday, and now the company says it has an event planned for September 1st. The graphics card maker will broadcast the event, featuring Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on September 1st. Nvidia says “Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics.”

It’s likely that Nvidia will unveil its GeForce RTX 3000 series of cards, including what’s expected to be the RTX 3080 successor to the RTX 2080. Rumors last week suggested the company might be planning to launch its new Ampere graphics cards on September 9th, so these new GPUs could arrive in the same month as Nvidia’s event. TweakTown also reported yesterday that Nvidia and its board partners’ RTX 3000 Series graphics cards could appear in September at launch.

Related

Any new RTX cards will be based on Nvidia’s new Ampere GPU architecture. Nvidia unveiled its Ampere GPU architecture back in May, but the first graphics card was built for scientific computing, cloud graphics, and data analytics. With Nvidia making it clear its upcoming GeForce event will be focused solely on gaming and graphics, we’re about to find out what Ampere can do for the next generation of PC gaming in 2020.

Nvidia’s GeForce Special Event will take place on September 1st at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, streamed live at the company’s website.