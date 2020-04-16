Nvidia Game Ready Driver Offers Best Performance For Minecraft RTX And CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

Nvidia’s latest Game Ready Driver is out today, and includes support for the imminent Minecraft RTX open beta and the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered later this month.

The driver, which you can download here, should give you the best performance if you’re looking to hop into the ray-tracing powered Minecraft overhaul tomorrow, April 16, which will work best on Nvidia’s RTX range of graphics cards. The visual update also introduces DLSS 2.0 support to the nearly decade old game, which was a headline feature on the last Game Ready driver release. If you haven’t updated yet, you’ll need this to access the performance enhancing feature.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered launched on PS4 earlier this month, but it’s only out on PC on April 30. Today’s driver adds support for it too, ensuring you have the best performance at launch. Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered is even further out, with a release date in late May, but even that is supported in today’s driver release.

Today’s driver also introduces three more monitors into Nvidia’s G-Sync Certified list. These monitors don’t have native G-Sync support, but instead use software with FreeSync to emulate the experience. The three new monitors that Nvidia have certified as supported include the Acer XB273GP, Acer XB323U, and ASUS VG27B.

If you’re not into owning your own Nvidia hardware, you can utilize the company’s own streaming service called GeForce Now, as long as you own some supported PC games.