NVIDIA GeForce Now is losing Xbox Game Studios titles, working to bring over 1,500 games

More publishers are pulling out of NVIDIA’s streaming service while others double down.
Source: Microsoft
What you need to know
- NVIDIA has published a new blog post with multiple updates regarding GeForce Now.
- Titles from Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Klei Entertainment will be removed on April 24.
- Ubisoft, Epic Games and Bungie remain committed to the service.
- NVIDIA is working to bring over 1,500 more games to GeForce Now.
NVIDIA has published a lengthy blog post giving users an update on what to expect over the coming months. For starters, three more publishers are pulling out of the service on April 24: Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Klei Entertainment.
These three join the ranks of multiple publishers who have pulled out over the last few months, such as Activision, 2K Games and Bethesda Softworks. It’s not all removals though, with NVIDIA noting that others such as Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Bungie and Epic Games are fully committed to the service. The complete Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series are being added starting today.
Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships at Ubisoft, said that “Ubisoft fully supports NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW with complete access to our PC games from the Ubisoft Store or any supported game stores,” while Katsuhiro Harada, executive producer at Bandai Namco, said “The service is a great way for new players to experience our upcoming games, and for our existing players to continue enjoying them.”
NVIDIA also stated it is working to bring over 1,500 more games to GeForce Now and is also working with publishers to tag games on digital storefronts, so that the moment a game as published, it can be ready for use with GeForce Now. The service has also seen notable additions in the past few weeks, such as Remedy Entertainment’s Control. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be fully compatible with GeForce Now when it launches on September 17, 2020.
The library available for GeForce Now users to enjoy will undoubtedly continue to shift and evolve as the service grows,
with the trial period recently extended for founders to June.
GeForce Now
NVIDIA’s cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60fps. The fact that you can access NVIDIA’s servers for free makes it an easy sell, and the $4.99 plan makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
