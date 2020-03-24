NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.0 details: Better graphics made easier with AI

DLSS 2.0 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) might be just the game-changing graphics technology we need at this strange point in history. DLSS 2.0 uses dedicated AI processors (Tensor Cores) on NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards to bring boosted frame rates without the blurry textures that usually come along for the ride. While DLSS 2.0 works with improved speed and quality, it’s the compatibility that’s the most important part of the puzzle.

The most important part of DLSS 2.0 is its non-game-specific training model. This means that NVIDIA needn’t put specific tuning work into a new AI network for each new game. DLSS 2.0 works work a “generalized network that works across games.”

Unfortunately that doesn’t quite mean that ALL games will work with DLSS 2.0 right out the gate. We’re not quite at the point at which one bit of tech will allow AI to improve the quality of every game ever made. This isn’t the Soap Opera Effect of game engine tech – not right this minute, anyway.

For those game supported, DLSS 2.0 offers three image quality modes. Those are Quality, Balanced, and Performance. Per the latest update from NVIDIA, Performance mode now enables “up to a 4x super resolution, (i.e. 1080p up to 4K).”

“DLSS 2.0 offers image quality comparable to native resolution while only having to render one quarter to one half of the pixels,” wrote NVIDIA. “It employs new temporal feedback techniques for sharper image details and improved stability from frame to frame.”

Above you’ll see a demonstration video from NVIDIA on what DLSS 2.0 could mean for the games you play today – and for the next few months while you’re chilling in quarantine.

You’ll find CONTROL and Mechwarrior 5 rolling with DLSS 2.0 soon. DLSS 2.0 will be out for CONTROL on March 26, 2020 – we’ll know more about Mechwarrior 5’s next update soon. Above you’ll find a collection of screenshots shared by NVIDIA showing Mechwarrior 5 and CONTROL with DLSS 2.0 ON and OFF.