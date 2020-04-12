OAN, the American channel that takes advantage of Trump and the coronavirus

Posted on Apr 10, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.Updated on Apr 10, 2020 at 3:50 p.m.

Donald Trump’s daily press conferences during the coronavirus crisis have at least made some people happy: One America News. This ultra-conservative channel made itself known to the general public thanks to the sometimes offbeat and irreverent questions of its correspondent in the White House.

So much so that the humorist John Oliver devoted a video to him. Examples: while the controversy swells over the use of the term “Chinese virus” by the American president, Chanel Rion dares: “Since you have been accused of racism, do you think the word ‘Chinese food’ is racist? “ Another day, she shocked the audience by asking: “Why do you think we talk so much about the coronavirus if abortion kills more?” “