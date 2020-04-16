Observer: System Redux PS5 Trailer Gives Us a Glimpse at Next-Gen Graphics

The future is now

Last week saw the announcement of Observer: System Redux, a next-gen remaster of Bloober Team’s sci-fi horror for PlayStation 5. Now, a brand new trailer has been unveiled, revealing the first footage of what the game will look like on the upcoming hardware.

System Redux will feature all new story content and “expanded gameplay” in addition to fancy PS5 visuals. You can get a look at those in the above video, and we must say, there’s some impressive stuff going on. We don’t have all the exact details, but it’s fair to assume the game will take advantage of all the next-gen buzzwords.

Observer hits PS5 in this enhanced form in holiday 2020, at or near the launch of the system itself. Will you be picking this game up for your brand new console? Observe good behaviour in the comments below.