Obsidian’s survival game, Grounded, enters early access on July 28

Obsidian Entertainment’s backyard survival game Grounded will go into early Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 28, Microsoft announced during an episode of Inside Xbox.

On Tuesday, the publisher also showcased a new trailer centered on the single-player story experience in Grounded. The new trailer showed base building, weapons, and the dangers of the backyard. Game director Adam Brennecke said a big focus for Obsidian was the environment building in the mysterious backyard — clearly, it’s not your everyday yard. Brennecke also noted that the storyline won’t be finished when it’s in early access, and the team will be looking to player feedback to kick things off.

More information is expected during a live showing of Grounded after the Inside Xbox presentation.

Grounded was first revealed during Microsoft’s X019 presentation in November 2019.

Obsidian was acquired by Microsoft in November 2018, Microsoft announced at X018 the year prior. The studio released The Outer Worlds in partnership with Take-Two’s Private Division in October 2019, which was met with critical acclaim.

Grounded will have four-player online multiplayer, as well as its single-player offering. There are four characters available at the start of the campaign: Max, Willow, Pete, and Hoops. Together, they’ll face a bunch of bugs, like spiders and ants, to survive the backyard gauntlet.

