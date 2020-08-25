Oculus Quest 2 potential codename reportedly appeared on Oculus app

The tea leaves are lining up to suggest a successor to the Oculus Quest is around the corner.
What you need to know
- The codename “Del Mar” reportedly appeared for a brief time within the Oculus app.
- Leaks suggest that Del Mar refers to a successor to the Oculus Quest.
- Renders of what appears to be the Oculus Quest 2 recently leaked online.
The Oculus app seems to have briefly included the codename for what could be the Oculus Quest 2. In a post by VRScout that has since been taken down, the outlet reported that the codename ‘Del Mar’ appeared in the Oculus app. The Del Mar codename reportedly appeared next to the Oculus Quest within the app, suggesting that it could have been a placeholder for the Oculus Quest 2. The website VR Headset covered the story following VRScout removing its initial post.
Del Mar no longer appears within the Oculus app, and VRScout took down their post covering the appearance, so we don’t have any screenshots with the codename in the app.
Rumors are swirling around a potential Oculus Quest 2, and those will only gain more traction as we approach Facebook Connect on September 16. Leaked renders of a white headset suggest that a successor to the Oculus Quest 2 is on the way.
The Del Mar codename first appeared in leaks in March reported by UploadVR. The leaks suggest that Del Mar refers to a successor to the Oculus Quest.
