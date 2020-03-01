Official leak of Oppo Find X2 leaked

Oppo company is preparing to announce on March 6 its smartphone named Oppo Find X2 alongside the major version (Oppo Find X2 Pro), so the company used the thrill method to attract the attention of users, and it seems that the time has come to take a look at a group One of the official leaked photos of the phone (Oppo Find X2).

According to the leaked photos, the back camera of the phone looks very prominent in relation to the body of the phone, but this notion is not as wide as the prominence found in modern Samsung devices, and there is a unit of magnification (Periscope) in the form of a rectangle on the top side, and written directly below the brand Hybrid Zoom.

There are two additional lenses and a dual flash unit, and apart from the main lens, the second lens is likely to be very wide, and the front camera located in a hole heads to the left at the top of the screen, which looks slightly curved.

The company confirmed that the screen comes with a resolution of 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the leaks indicated that the main lens of the phone comes with 48 megapixels, with phone support for 30-watt wireless charging, 65-wired charging, and support for connecting to 5G networks, Thanks to Snapdragon 865 processor.

Meanwhile, Lazada, the online retail store in the Philippines, has included the unannounced Oppo Find X2 Pro phone yet, the specifications and prices have been clarified, and a representative of OPPO confirmed that the e-commerce site had mistakenly published the list before the deadline.

Topics related to what you are reading now:

The list revealed that the price of the 4G version of the OPPO Find X2 Pro is about $ 1232 in the Philippines, and it is equipped with a 6.7 inch screen with a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

The list also stated that the phone features a triple-lens camera with a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera, in addition to a 32-megapixel front camera, and also includes a battery with a capacity of 4260 mAh, and other features mentioned in the list include the presence of a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a fingerprint reader Built under screen.