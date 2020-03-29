“official” photos before its presentation

The OnePlus 8 from every angle

A few days ago, we discovered the technical sheets of the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, which will be launched soon. Very recently, it is on the Pigtou site that we can directly visualize what seems to be the future OnePlus 8, through various renderings ” official“.

Obviously, the insatiable Onleaks got their hands on these new visuals, which allow you to observe the next smartphone signed OnePlus. A terminal which will have a large 6.55 ″ AMOLED panel, capable of climbing at a frequency of 90 Hz. No notch here, no motorized front sensor either (as on the OnePlus 7T Pro), but a punched screen, with a 16 megapixel photo sensor housed in the upper left corner.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G compatible, which will be associated with 8 or 12 GB of RAM. We should also find a large battery of 4300 mAh, compatible with fast home charging technology, Warp Charge 30W.

At the rear, there is a photo module composed of three sensors, and taken by a main 48-megapixel sensor. this will be supported by an ultra wide-angle sensor of 16 megapixels, without forgetting a macro sensor of 2 megapixels. In all likelihood, no IP certification for this new OnePlus 8.

It remains to be seen now when this new OnePlus 8 (as well as the Pro version) will be formalized, with a marketing that could obviously be impacted by the current coronavirus epidemic that is hitting the world. OnePlus should therefore wait a few weeks before marketing this new model, and thus prevent its smartphone from experiencing complicated sales, as is currently the case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 range. The blame for the coronavirus certainly, but also at too high a price…