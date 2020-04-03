Official PlayStation Magazine Is the UK’s Last Licensed Publication

OXM and ONM now gone

If magazines were a battle royale, then Official PlayStation Magazine would be feasting on roast chicken for its tea. Official Xbox Magazine sadly shut last week, meaning that OPM is the last remaining licensed publication in UK newsagents. There was a time when shelves were filled with gaming mags, but now only EDGE, Retro Gamer, PC Gamer, and the aforementioned OPM remain.

Official Nintendo Magazine closed in 2014, while various other unofficial PlayStation publications like PSM and PSW died in the latter days of the PlayStation 3’s lifespan. PlayStation 5 enthusiasm will hopefully keep OPM alive for another generation, but with readers increasingly turning to the web, magazines remain in an ongoing battle for relevancy.