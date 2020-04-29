 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Officially: Ubisoft Announces Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | news

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

Ubisoft has come up with a very unusual way to announce the new Assassin’s Creed. The company launched a broadcast in which artist BossLogic draws key art games in real time.

Updated: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially announced. As expected, the news will unfold in Scandinavia, and the Vikings will be in the spotlight. Stream went about eight hours.

The debut four-minute trailer will be shown tomorrow at 18:00 Moscow time.

Key art

New logo

Broadcast Recording

Accelerated version

Stages of creating illustration.

