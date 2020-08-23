‘Old’ Facebook Desktop Says Goodbye; Here’s the New Version

Starting in September, the ‘old’ and ‘classic’ Facebook interface will be wiped out from all desktop users. The new Facebook version will feature a ‘black and blue’ color interface, instead. Are you in favor of changing the interface?

If you will check your Facebook account now on desktop, you will be face with a notification. It says that the ‘classic’ Facebook interface of ‘blue-white’ colors will be removed starting in September.

Facebook says that “we’ve made improvements to the new Facebook.com and we’re excited for everyone to experience the new look. We hope that you’ll let us know how we can continue to make Facebook better for everyone.”

Technically, the new Facebook will soon be the ‘only Facebook.’ It means that desktop users will no longer have choices to change to the classic one if he preferred it more.

There’s a lot of difference between the classic and the new version of Facebook interface, except with colors. The new one was said to be wider and more immersive. It also shows that the ‘dark mode’ version tends to be softer in the eyes of the user.

The ‘new Facebook’ version also has bulkier design and softer edges than the classic one.

Of course, not everyone is pleased with the new changes on the Facebook platform. After all, the classic version has been the familiar and most popular face of Facebook over the years.

In relation to Facebook, another news has came up saying that the social media giant is planning to take control of its trending content first.

With the spread of fake news all over the platform and the recent ‘Plandemic’ video, The Verge exclusively announced that Facebook will prioritize fact-checking those articles, videos, or images that are going viral in the quickest time.

For example, if a Facebook video gets 1 million views in an hour, the management should take a look at it first. Maybe that’s another one to look out for.

What are you thoughts on this new Facebook?

ALSO READ: FACT-CHECK: Plandemic Indoctrination Video and The Truth Behind the Conspiracy Movie Claims

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho