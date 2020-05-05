Omen 27i: a new 165 Hz gaming screen at HP – News

The 27-inch Omen 27i display arrives in the HP gaming product catalog. Its availability in France remains unknown at the moment.

As the name suggests, the Omen 27i gaming screen is 27 inches (68.5 cm) diagonal. It also offers a native QHD definition of 2560 x 1440 pixels, but supports multiple definitions as needed. It has a nano IPS panel. HP emphasizes its 165 Hz refresh rate, coupled with a response time of 1 millisecond, and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync. Its connection is rather complete since there is a DisplayPort, an HDMI input, a Jack and two USB 3.0 ports. Otherwise, the screen is adjustable in height and tiltable.

Another interesting function of this screen: the presence, at the back, of LED lighting. The latter is reminiscent of what Philips offers with Hue, except that at HP, the light is not synchronized with what is happening on the screen: it is up to the user to adjust the color projected at the back, for example to bring it in line with that of its installation. The settings are to be made in the Omen command center, to be installed on the machine.

Available immediately in the U.S., the Omen 27i is priced at $ 499.99 over there. For the moment, its price in euros as well as its availability in Europe are still mysterious.