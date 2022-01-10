On camera, an astronaut sneaks a GORILLA suit onto the International Space Station and scares Nasa coworkers.

On camera, an astronaut sneaks a GORILLA suit onto the International Space Station, terrifying Nasa coworkers.

The bizarre incident in which a gorilla chased astronaut Tim Peake on the International Space Station has resurfaced in all its hilarity.

After posting a clip on Twitter that received over 163,000 likes, filmmaker Todd Spence reminded us of the hilarious incident.

Peake is seen desperately attempting to flee the hairy primate in the video.

All was not as it seemed, thankfully for the crew’s safety, for those who missed it – or needed their memories jogged.

In a rare break from the usual serious work aboard the space station, it was actually an epic prank.

And it was all thanks to Scott Kelly, the astronaut.

In 2016, an American engineer was successful in bringing a gorilla costume aboard the space station.

On a resupply mission, the suit was launched into space.

He got dressed and went into a soft-sided storage container that fellow crewmate Tim Peake was busy opening.

To Scott’s delight, the first British astronaut aboard the space station was seen fleeing in terror shortly after.

Scott, whose twin brother Mark is also an astronaut, pulled the prank to commemorate his one-year mission in space.

He actually spent 340 days in space, which is the equivalent of 5,000 Earth orbits.

“Needed a little humor to lighten up a (hashtag)YearInSpace,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

“If you don’t go big, you won’t go home.”

I believe I will do both.

SpaceApe (hashtag)

