On camera, an astronaut sneaks onto the International Space Station in a GORILLA suit, terrifying Nasa coworkers.

The bizarre incident in which a gorilla chased astronaut Tim Peake on the International Space Station has resurfaced in all its hilarity.

After posting a clip on Twitter that received over 163,000 likes, filmmaker Todd Spence reminded us of the amusing moment.

Peake can be seen desperately trying to get away from the hairy primate in the video.

All was not as it seemed, thankfully for the crew’s safety. For those who missed it – or need their memories jogged –

It was actually an epic prank, carried out in a rare break from the space station’s usual serious work.

And it was all thanks to Scott Kelly, an astronaut.

A gorilla costume was brought aboard the space station by an American engineer in 2016.

On a resupply mission to space, the suit was launched.

He got dressed and went to hide in a soft-side storage container that fellow crewmate Tim Peake was busy opening.

Scott was amused when the first British astronaut aboard the space station was seen fleeing in terror.

Scott, whose twin brother Mark was also an astronaut, pulled the stunt to commemorate his one-year mission in space.

He spent a total of 340 days in space, which is the equivalent of 5,000 Earth orbits.

“Needed a little humor to lighten up a (hashtag)YearInSpace,” he tweeted at the time.

“If you don’t go big, you might as well go home.”

Both, I believe I will do.

“(hashtag)SpaceApe” is a popular hashtag.

In other news, Apple has become the first company to be valued at (dollar)3 trillion (£2.22 trillion) on the stock market.

After sharing nude imagery of fellow Twitch creator Amouranth, popular Twitch creator Sliker was banned from the platform.

In addition, internet users have been advised to check their online accounts for one of the year’s most serious cyber threats, which is expected to occur in 2021.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.