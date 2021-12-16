On Christmas Day, Britons are expected to spend ‘over HOURS plus online – the most ever’.

On Christmas Day, Brits are expected to spend over HOURS online – the most ever.

On Christmas Day, BRITS will spend seven hours and twenty-four minutes online – their most “connected” Christmas ever.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas, a third believe it is more important than ever to feel close to loved ones this year.

As a result, many people will go overboard this holiday season to spend time with family and friends, such as watching TV together (62%), making video calls (33%), and sharing photos online (29%).

And 42% plan to have the most “connected” Christmas they’ve ever had.

As a result, on December 25th, the average adult will spend nearly seven and a half hours online, including one hour of video calls, an hour and 42 minutes of movie watching, and an hour and 12 minutes of social media scrolling.

However, four out of ten people would be annoyed if their internet connection went down during the holidays.

Eating together (73%), going for a walk (50%), and playing board games (47%), are some of the offline ways people plan to spend time together on the big day.

The study, commissioned by full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic, found that nearly a fifth of people would feel lonely during the holidays if they didn’t have access to technology.

And a third believe that, while it is impossible to see all of their family and friends during the holidays, they can stay in touch via the internet.

This year, 17% plan to video call or call someone who is spending the holidays alone, and 15% plan to send them social media messages.

More than a third of those polled said that technology and internet access ensure that no one feels lonely at this time of year.

“Despite the changing landscape of Christmas this year, the research shows how families hope to be more connected than ever,” said Charles Davies, managing director of Hyperoptic.

“Technology and internet access clearly play a critical role in celebrating with family and friends who live far away.”

“On December 25th, whether together or apart, wi-fi connection allows people to spend time together doing in-person activities like streaming music, movies, and games or catching up on long distances.”

According to the study, many people can’t imagine a Christmas day without watching festive films (42%), exchanging messages with family and friends (38%), or making video calls (23%).

While a quarter believe people try to outdo each other with Christmas Day content on social media, 23% admit to posting family photos from their celebrations.

