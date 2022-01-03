On FNAF: Security Breach, who is Vanny and Vanessa?

Vanny and Vanessa are who they say they are on FNAF: Security Breach.

Security Breach is the latest installment of the popular survival horror video game FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S.

The game takes place in a shopping mall, and players must complete missions and fight murderous animatronics to escape.

Vanny is a character who has appeared in previous installments of the FNAF franchise and will be familiar to fans of the franchise.

Vanny is a blonde woman dressed as a bunny, complete with a mask that features a creepy smile and glowing red eyes.

In FNAF: Security Breach, she plays an important role.

She is shown to be evil and murderous, despite her outward appearance of kindness and goodwill.

Although it is unclear if Vanny is Vanessa in a bunny suit while under Glitchtrap’s control, some fans believe she is.

In the game, Vanessa is a blonde security guard.

She’s dressed in a white security guard uniform with a dark grey cap.

As she cares for Gregory, Vanessa is portrayed as a protective mother with maternal instincts.

Her therapy sessions reveal that she also suffers from anxiety, depression, and trauma from the past.

Her therapist believes she is prone to manipulation as a result of her low self-esteem.

FNAF: Security Breach takes place right after FNAF: Help Wanted, with events taking place over just one night rather than five.

Gamers control Gregory, who is trapped in a large shopping mall and must fight other characters as well as a number of “Glamrock” animatronics.

Glamrock Freddy has been an antagonist in previous installments of the franchise, but here he assists Gregory in eluding his foes.

Bonnie, who had been a regular fixture in the franchise, is one character who does not appear in the latest installment.