on online sales sites, the necessary takes precedence over the superfluous

With the majority of businesses forced to lower the curtain and the population invited to stay at home, the fight against the pandemic of Covid-19 ensures, by necessity, a place of choice for online shopping platforms .

But, at a time when many people around the world are directly affected by the paralysis of economic activity – in France, almost eight million workers are affected by short-time working measures -, confined consumers are far to represent the financial windfall hoped for the sector. In these times of uncertainty, reason takes precedence over passion. While certain product categories are favored by their purchases, others have seen their sales fall for several weeks.

Also read: IMF predicts historic global recession, with growth estimated to decline by 3% in 2020

Food, flagship sector of online sales

In times of crisis, health but also economic, the priority of consumers logically remains food.

In Europe and North America, “The growth is very high, and benefits a lot to all that is stored and makes it possible to reduce the frequency of visits in department stores”, explains to Agence France-Presse (AFP) Stéphane Charvériat, senior associate director of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

With professional and family obligations which often overlap in this period of confinement, households favor the easy to prepare. Frozen products are particularly popular, points out the company Nielsen, which collects and analyzes the habits of consumers and markets around the world.

Another witness to this craze, the “rush” to freezers. In France, the “cold” branch of the Fnac Darty group, taken by storm by consumers wishing to store foodstuffs, for example, saw its sales increase tenfold at the start of confinement.

Also read: The distress and questions of artisans and traders

Office equipment and board games: keep busy while confined

The need to adapt to a daily life between four walls presides over other online consumption choices: craze for hygiene products, but also mass orders for office equipment, like printers for teleworkers or households with children…

Sales of printer ink cartridges soared 258% in the week following the start of containment

In France, the printing needs linked to working at home, to students receiving online courses, but also to exit certificates have thus given ink the status of new “black gold”. Sales of cartridges soared 258% in the week after the start of containment, a tripling of turnover in the sector, says the market research institute GfK.

But you also need to know how to allow yourself moments of relaxation. The research firm NPD Group noted a strong increase in sales of board games and puzzles in France, which was already the leading European market in this area (578 million euros in 2019).

The weekly barometer of e-commerce in Europe established by the company Foxintelligence, quoted by the specialized publication Self Service News, April 10, also showed that over weeks of containment, high-tech products are replacing consumer baskets with sporting goods, while sales of musical instruments are surging.

FOXINTELLIGENCE

In the United States, the firm NPD Group noted, before March 21, an increase in purchases of books, in particular school books and homework help. While across the Channel, Amazon’s best sellers reflect a desire to tinker or garden.

Fashion and beauty items abandoned by private outlet buyers

“In France in particular, global non-food trade did not grow at the start of the crisis”, explains Stéphane Charvériat to AFP. While some categories, such as electronics or digital purchases of video games or mobile applications, have been boosted by containment, others, such as cosmetics, have collapsed.

“What’s the point of shaving for a teleconference?” Why wear makeup every day when you can’t go out? “, summarizes Constance Jourdain, analytical consultant at Nielsen, quoted by AFP.

Usually dynamic online, household equipment and fashion for adults and children are also sectors in free fall today, these purchases are not perceived as a priority.

Also read: Global trade and coronavirus, the threat of collapse

Seducing older and more demanding consumers

The longer travel restrictions and health concerns last, the more e-commerce platforms will have a role to play, analysts say.

“Part of the growth in online commerce is linked to its adoption by new clienteles”, especially older people and less used to the Internet, says BCG. Foxintelligence has noted a boom in online shopping by the “Generation X” (people born between 1960 and 1979), who could keep these habits after the confinement period.

Consumers, more and more demanding towards brands, will “remember” their behavior during the pandemic

But, warns the firm Kantar, consumers, increasingly demanding vis-à-vis the brands they choose, are ” Will remember “ of their behavior during the pandemic. Above all, they ask these brands to “Take care of the health of their employees”. Almost one in two consumers also ask them to assist hospitals during the crisis, and, for 39% of buyers, “Make themselves available to governments”, according to a study from April 9.

As a possible witness to this movement, the Amazon platform, which is recording very good performances in Europe, is struggling to transform the test in France and has even lost market share in the country since the confinement, according to Foxintelligence. The group’s behavior has been repeatedly criticized. The judicial court of Nanterre also ordered, Tuesday, April 14, Amazon France to establish an assessment of the risks inherent in the epidemic of Covid-19 for all its warehouses and to restrict while awaiting its activity only essential products.

Read also Coronavirus: justice orders Amazon to limit its activity to essential goods

Our selection of articles on the coronavirus