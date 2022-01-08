On President’s Day, Donald Trump launched the ‘free and honest’ Truth Social app to compete with Twitter.

On President’s Day, Donald Trump released the ‘free and honest’ Truth Social app to compete with Twitter.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social app will be released next month.

The former US president appears to have timed the launch of the app to coincide with Presidents Day.

The app is now available for download on Apple’s App Store, with the release date set for February 21.

Trump’s new media company, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), created the app.

It appears to be a Twitter clone.

Trump used to use Twitter, which he was banned from, as one of his favorite social media platforms.

The layout of a profile page on Truth Social is almost identical to that of Twitter.

However, there are some significant differences.

A “truth” is a post on Truth Social, and a “re-truth” is a retweet.

Truth Social’s website now directs visitors to the App Store to pre-order the app.

On February 21, it’s unclear whether the app will also be available on Android or get a desktop version.

The app is available for free, but there is a waiting list for those who want it.

Truth Social is rumored to be invite-only when it first launches.

The beta version of the app is already in the hands of some users, but they had to be invited to try it out.

“TRUTH Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology,” according to the Truth Social website.

On January 6, 2021, shortly after the US Capitol riots, Trump was permanently banned from Twitter.

He filed a lawsuit against Twitter in an attempt to reclaim his account, but he never received it.

