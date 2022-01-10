On the internet, early screenshots of WhatsApp’s new iPhone design have surfaced.

The internet has been flooded with early screenshots of WhatsApp’s new iPhone design.

WHATSAPP is experimenting with a brand new look for one of the app’s most important features.

The trial is only available for iPhones, and it alters the appearance of your chat list.

WhatsApp is constantly evolving.

However, WhatsApp will test the changes in the “beta” app before you get them.

Users can sign up for a trial version of the app where WhatsApp can test features on a smaller group of users first.

WABetaInfo, a well-known WhatsApp site, regularly mines the app for new features.

The most recent change is a redesign of the iPhone chat list.

“WhatsApp intends to make the chat list very clean,” WABetaInfo reported.

“To do so, they’ll have to get rid of a few user interface elements.”

“They intend to remove the row where you can open your broadcast lists and create new groups in particular.”

These are options that have been available in the chat list for years, but they may soon become available to all users.

Moving New Group shouldn’t be a problem because there’s already a button in the top-right corner of the app to create new chats.

Broadcast, on the other hand, will be a little more difficult to come by.

Instead, when you select Start New Chat, you’ll be able to tap it.

There will also be a button in your Contacts List for it.

In any case, this is merely a test, so WhatsApp may decide to abandon the concept.

However, it’s possible that this new look will soon be rolled out to all users.

To get the WhatsApp beta for your Android phone, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down to “Become a Beta Tester” at the bottom of the page.

To confirm, click “Join” after tapping the “I’m In” button.

All you have to do now is wait for the beta version of the app to be updated.

On the iPhone, joining the WhatsApp beta is more difficult and capacity is limited.

Here’s how to follow Apple’s instructions.

