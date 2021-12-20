On the winter solstice, the apocalypse will occur ‘TOMORROW’ if the Mayans made a small error, according to a preacher.

TOMORROW is the winter solstice, which frequently sparks end-of-the-world conspiracy theories.

Paul Begley, a well-known US pastor and conspiracy theorist, claimed in a popular YouTube video that the world could end tomorrow if the Mayans made a mistake.

He claims in his YouTube video that tomorrow is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, and that “according to the Mayans, it’s also the end of the world.”

“If the Mayans were dyslexic,” he adds.

Following the failure of claims that the world would end on December 21, 2012, when the Mayan calendar ran out, conspiracy theorists now claim the date was miscalculated.

Last year, there was a lot of talk about how the Mayans thought our world would end eight years later, on December 21, 2020.

When that didn’t happen, some speculated that the Mayans had made a mistake when recording the end of the world.

“They thought the world would end in 122112,” Begely explains.

But then it goes on to say that if you swap the last two digits around, the numbers could be tomorrow’s date.

He also mentioned the Bible and how current events and biblical prophecies could indicate that the end of the world is approaching.

However, the pastor added that “not every prophecy comes true” and that viewers should not be concerned.

Pastor Begley’s claims are obviously speculative and unsupported by any hard evidence.

In his video, he also makes a mistake with how he says the date he’s trying to refer to.

The evangelist has made a number of doomsday predictions in the past, all of which have been proven false.

The Mayan calendar is a calendar and almanac system that was used by several Central American cultures.

It dates from the 5th century BCE, and some Mayan communities still use it today.

The Long Count, the Tzolkin (divine calendar), and the Haab (civil calendar) are the three Mayan calendars.

Each calendar is cyclical, which means that it takes a certain number of days for a new cycle to begin.

The calendars are also used at the same time.

Every 52 years, the Tzolkin and the Haab connect to form a calendar round.

The Long Count is first, followed by the Tzolkin, and finally the Haab.

At the beginning of each universal cycle, the Mayans believed, the universe was destroyed and then recreated.

According to the Mayans, the world would end in…

