On the YouTube Kids platform, children as young as five years old are exposed to stabbing massacres.

Children as young as five are exposed to stabbing massacres and dangerous stunts on the YouTube Kids platform.

The Sun put their app to the test after receiving reader feedback by pretending to be the parent of a five-year-old child.

With just a few clicks, we were able to access a cartoon video called I’m The Best Assassin, which depicts characters being murdered with knives.

Among the other videos were a “magic trick” in which someone inserted a fork into their eye and a youngster having a tooth extracted with a Nerf gun.

Tory MP Nigel Mills said, “This is shocking.”

“It needs to be watched more closely.”

After being contacted by The Sun, YouTube changed one of the videos’ age restrictions.

“A top priority for us is to protect our youngest users,” a spokesperson said.