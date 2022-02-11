On TikTok, how do I add the echo effect?

On TikTok, how do you add an echo effect?

How a memory sound is a new TikTok trend circulating the app.

Every month, TikTok users come up with a new concept, and this month they decided to use the echo effect to express nostalgia by linking it to their most happy videos.

@tubwrrld, a TikTok user, came up with the how a memory sounds trend.

Their video has over ten million views.

@tubwrrld’s video shows her and a friend laughing while playing the guitar.

The app’s echo effect has been a hidden gem.

The echo effect can be found by scrolling through the app’s sound effects.

All you have to do now is click on it.

You can adjust the volume of your video or the audio you chose to pair it with from here by pressing the sound button on the bottom.

To begin, look for the sound Cornfield Chase- Piano on your computer.

Dorian Marko, a user on SoundCloud, created the sound.

Then, from your camera roll, select a favorite video.

You should pick a video that captures a genuine moment of joy.

The majority of users prefer videos that feature them laughing.

All that’s left now is to work on the audio.

Scroll through the voice effects to find an echo.

To complete your video, simply click on sounds and adjust the original music to allow you to hear the voices in your clip.

You’ll be able to use the echo effect in your videos after you’ve completed those steps.

