One The OnePlus 8 smartphone in French with 128GB is massively priced, but we will have to hurry

The OnePlus 8 smartphone in French with 128GB is massively priced, but we will have to hurry





The OnePlus 8 smartphone

The OnePlus 8 is a more affordable model than the OnePlus 8 Pro, with a slightly more discreet appearance. Its characteristics are no less impressive, with 5G, a very pleasant screen and as always with OnePlus, a speed of execution at the top.

A coupon applicable on the online merchant Banggood generates a very interesting reduction on the OnePlus 8 smartphone with 8 GB + 128 GB. This promotional code in fact increases its price to 604.25 euros (excluding subscription to the optional shipping guarantee) . To secure the purchase, whether on receipt of the item in time and the quality of the latter, the merchant Banggood offers payment by PayPal. By adding delivery costs of 4.54 euros using the “Priority Line EU” delivery method and excluding subscription to the optional shipping guarantee, the price including shipping costs is 608.79 euros. This model includes French and is compatible with the 4G technology used in France.

It is by following this Banggood link that you will have access to this discount. Important: you have to go through the button “Clip Coupons” to apply the promo code. On the validation page of your purchase, the coupon to be transcribed is BGOP8822 . Small warning, this coupon has a limited amount of applications among all Banggood customers. This good plan can therefore end at any time.

The OnePlus 8 is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 microprocessor with a quantity of 8 cores rotating at a maximum of 2.84 GHz. To support the microprocessor, the model which is the subject of this good plan has no less than 8 GB of RAM memory and a total of 128 GB of ROM. For taking photos, we observe the presence of a triple 48MP + 16MP + 2MP photo lens on the back of the camera, and an 18MP lens on the front. Regarding the display, the smartphone is equipped with a large screen of 6.55 inches diagonal definition 1080 x 2400 pixels. The battery on the other hand has a very comfortable capacity of 4300 mAh.