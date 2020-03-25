One UI 2.1 update brings S20 software features to the S10 and Note 10

Samsung says it wants to bring “more of what you love” about the Galaxy S20 to its previous generation flagships, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10. It’s doing so via a One UI update for both phones.

First up among the new features is Single Take, which is Samsung’s version of an AI-powered, very long-running burst shot. It takes a whole bunch of photos for up to 10 seconds, and then automatically chooses the image that it believes is the best of the bunch.

Both phones will also get access to the improved Night Mode from the Galaxy S20, as well as the latter’s Night Hyperlapse mode.

For the Snapchat and Instagram geeks out there, Samsung’s Custom Filter will let you go beyond the usual slate of image filters and let you make your own, which you can later reuse as well.

For videographers, the update will unlock Pro Video mode, which gives the user more granular control over various settings like ISO, shutter speed, and exposure while recording videos. In addition, the front camera can now do 4K/60fps video.

When you’re done taking the perfect image/video and beautifying it with your own filters, Samsung will also let you share your prized works of art with ease using Quick Share, the South Korean giant’s take on AirDrop for its phones. Music Share, meanwhile, lets you “extend your paired Bluetooth connection and you don’t need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.”

And when you’re done exchanging photos, you can return to the new and improved gallery, which features two main upgrades: Clean View and Quick Crop. The former groups together similar images taken on the same day, while the latter lets you zoom into an image and quickly make a cropped copy of the image with that view without needing through a bunch of menus.

One UI 2.1 is rolling out in Germany for the S10+ right now. It has the new AR Emoji, Pro video, 4K 60fps out of the front camera, Quick Share, Music Share, and more! pic.twitter.com/gLxOr1s2Bu — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 25, 2020

The company says the software update will start rolling out to both phones starting March, though the exact dates will vary by region and model. Users in Germany, at least, have already started receiving One UI 2.1.